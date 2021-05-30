Driver dies in crash after rear-ending disabled semi on I-80 in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – A driver died from injuries sustained in a crash after rear-ending a stopped and disabled semi on I-80 in Hammond, Indiana, on Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police received a 911 call of a disabled semi-truck on I-80 near Exit 5. The truck was traveling eastbound in the second lane when it lost air pressure to its brakes. The driver of the truck was unable to move it from the lane.

About a minute after, ISP received a report of an accident involving the disabled truck. A car was also traveling eastbound in the second lane when the driver apparently failed to realize that the truck was stopped. The car rear-ended the semi, and the impact created catastrophic damage.

The driver of the car did not survive his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Identification and notification of next of kin is being handled by the Lake County Coroner. The right two lanes were closed for several hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.