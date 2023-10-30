LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 30-year-old driver died Friday while leading police on a cross-county chase that ended when he crashed into a semitrailer.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit started in Branch County and continued into LaGrange County around 4:30 p.m. Officers determined the driver was headed southbound on CR 1100 E and sped past a stop sign at the intersection with SR 120.

Police said that’s when the car crashed into a semi hauling potatoes, causing both vehicles to veer off the road.

The driver of the car, identified as Anthony Wayne Grant of Elkhart, died in the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash, police noted in the release.

No further details were provided.