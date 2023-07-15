KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to a press release, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of County Road 750 N and 750 W on Friday, July 14, around 10:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a 1986 Honda motorcycle that struck trees and an embankment.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Benjamin Stogsdill was pronounced dead at the scene. The release stated it was a result of the injuries from the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Stogsdill was eastbound on County Road 750 N and failed to stop at a stop sign. They continued west and then struck the embankment and trees, deputies stated.

This incident remains under investigation.