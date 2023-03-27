ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio man died Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Ford Focus was traveling on I-75 just before 10 a.m. when for an unknown reason it left the road, hitting a fence and a tree, the release said. The crash happened near Breese Road in Allen County.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Randy Thompson Jr. from Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.