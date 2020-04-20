Driver critically hurt after rolling car multiple times

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies block State Road 3 just south of Hathaway Road after a car crashed there on Monday, April 20, 2020. The drive suffered critical injuries.

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was critically hurt early Monday morning after crashing his vehicle in northern Allen County.

The crash happened just after midnight on State Road 3, near Hathaway Road.

Witnesses told police the car was driving north on 3 when it suddenly went off the road into the median ditch and rolled several times before landing upside down in the southbound lanes.

Police removed the man from the wreckage and waited for medics to arrive.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and landed nearby, but medics decided to take the man to a hospital in a regular ambulance instead. Deputies said he was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only one in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A deputy said excessive speed was a possible factor, but the exact cause and other factors that might have led to the crash were still under investigation.

State Road 3 was shut down for several hours while police gathered evidence and documented the scene.