Driver crashes into pole during 100 mph police chase on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a brief, high-speed chase.

According to a Fort Wayne Police Department sergeant at the scene, the incident started around 1:30 a.m. near Hillegas Road and Illinois Extended.

He told WANE 15 a Gang and Violent Crimes Unit ran the plate of an SUV they were behind. The system notified them that the owner of the vehicle had an outstanding fugitive warrant.

At that time, they tried to pull the driver over, but he took off west on Illinois Road.

Police said the vehicle reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour while running from police.

Because there was no other traffic at the time, officers decided to put down stop sticks near the Avenue of Autos. The device successfully popped at least one of the vehicle’s tires.

As a result, the driver lost control, crossed over into oncoming lanes, and crashed into a wooden telephone pole at Illinois Road and Magnavox Way by the Speedway gas station. That’s just a mile and a half away from where the chase started.

Both the driver and his passenger got out of the SUV and tried to run. One headed north and the other headed south.

Officers chased both men down and took them into custody in less than a minute.

The driver was arrested for his outstanding warrant and additional felony charges for fleeing in a vehicle.

The passenger was arrested on an unrelated warrant that was also outstanding in Allen County.

Medics evaluated both men involved, but no serious injuries were reported.