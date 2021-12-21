Driver cited after semi hauling cattle crashes in northwest Indiana, killing 16 animals

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A semi hauling cattle crashed in northwest Indiana Monday afternoon, forcing the closure of multiple lanes of an interstate for six hours.

The crash took place at 4:30 p.m. when the semi was attempting to merge into the westbound lanes of I-80 from the Indiana Toll Road when the driver lost control and rolled. A van then hit the semi according to Indiana State Police.

Eighteen cattle got loose while 72 were trapped inside the trailer. Sixteen animals died, some from crash injuries while the rest were euthanized by a veterinarian.

The driver of the truck, Jared Kroeger, 25, from Lennox, South Dakota, was cited for driving at a speed greater than is reasonable. Neither of the drivers were injured. The cattle were being transported from Ohio to Nebraska.