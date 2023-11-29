NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was charged with operating while intoxicated after police determined he missed a curve in the road, crashing the car and killing a passenger early Wednesday morning.

The driver, 21-year-old Victor Waikel of Milford, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews responded to reports of a crash in the 8600 block of East Epworth Forrest Road, where there is a 90-degree curve in the road. Police determined Waikel was driving a 2017 Audi with two passengers inside and missed the curve for an unknown reason, crashing into a tree.

The passenger in the backseat, identified in the release as 36-year-old Ricardo Garcia of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office. Police noted in the release Garcia had not been wearing a seatbelt.

A 22-year-old front-seat passenger declined medical treatment at the scene, according to the release. Waikel was initially taken to the hospital and later released to the jail.

The Kosciusko County FACT team is still investigating the crash.