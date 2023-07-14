Man arrested on attempted murder, other charges after 10 mph chase on Indiana highway

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police announced Friday that charges including attempted murder have been filed against an Illinois man who led officers on a slow chase down the interstate.

Thomas Sanhamel, 45, was arrested Wednesday after leading state police on a 10 mph chase down Interstate 65, intentionally driving toward officers, and crashing into multiple squad cars.

Sanhamel has been charged with:

Attempted Murder- Level 1 Felony (1 count)

Attempted Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon- Level 5 Felony (1 count)

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon- Level 5 Felony (4 counts)

Attempt to Commit Battery Against Public Safety Official- Level 5 Felony (1 count)

Battery to Public Safety Official- Level 5 Felony (4 counts)

Resisting Law Enforcement With a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony (2 counts

As of Friday, police said Sanhamel was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.