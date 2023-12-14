FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man already charged in a hit-and-run this past summer that left another teen suffering from a traumatic brain injury is now accused of trying to wipe potential evidence from his cell phone.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged Omarion Rogers with a felony count of obstruction of justice Thursday, accusing him of trying to reset his cell phone so his electronic footprint could not be used in his scheduled April trial connected to the hit-and-run.

Rogers is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that caused moderate or serious bodily injury in connection with a July 2 cash involving a Dodge Charger and a then 14-year-old on a “motorcross style” bike.

In that case, Rogers is accused driving the Charger when it struck the boy while the boy was in the middle of a crosswalk on St. Joe Center Road near Arlington Parkway.

A teenage boy suffered life-threating injuries in a hit-and-run crash at St. Joe Center Road and Arlington Parkway this past summer

Rogers at first stayed at the scene and handed a responding Fort Wayne police officer his learner’s permit, according to Allen Superior Court records. While officers documented the scene, they allowed Rogers to sit in a vehicle of a family member or friend who had driven to the scene, court documents said.

Ten minutes later, though, he was gone, court documents said.

Investigators attempted multiple times to contact Rogers, but he would refuse to return to the crash scene, take their phone calls or hang up on them when he did answer their calls, according to court documents.

A woman who identified herself as Rogers’ aunt and another woman arrived back at the scene four hours later and demanded to know why police wanted to speak to Rogers, but police would not reveal details of the investigation to them, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest this past August on a count of leaving the scene of an accident along with a warrant to inspect his cell phone.

Omarion Rogers

While attempting to look through his cell phone, investigators found that the iCloud account on the phone had been removed from the device as well as all user content, according to court documents.

“I found that the device had been reset, thus removing Mr. Rogers’ personal records, documents, communications, locational data, cell phone usage for calls/SMS/MMS, emails, photos, videos, audio files, secondary phone number accounts, Wifi network information, GPS Directions, Calendar Information and end-user account information for Cloud data access that preceded this date and time, in an attempt to prevent it from being produced as legal evidence in Mr. Rogers’ criminal proceedings,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Rogers was booked into Allen County Jail this past August shortly after the warrant for his arrest was issued and he was released on bond.

He was booked in again Thursday on the obstruction charge but has since been released, according to jail records.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court next month where prosecutors are expected to argue that his bond should be revoked.

Dominic Peterson at physical therapy

The boy Rogers is accused of striking in the crash, identified as Dominic Peterson, suffered a broken arm, vertebrae and ribs along with the traumatic brain injury, his parents told WANE 15 during multiple interviews.

This past August, he had no movement in his left arm due to nerve damage, Peterson’s parents said.

In an interview last month with WANE 15, Peterson’s father said the boy is now able to move his hand and fingers. Peterson was supposed to begin his freshman year of high school this year but has been receiving his schooling at home due to the injuries he suffered.

“It’s stressful,” Jackie Peterson, Dominic’s mother, told WANE 15 last month. “It means taking days off work. I’m fortunate enough to work for a great place that allows me the time off.”

If convicted of the hit-and-run charge, Rogers faces between 6 months and 2 1/2 years in prison. He faces the same amount of time on the obstruction of justice charge, as well.

Both convictions carry an advisory sentence of one year in prison.