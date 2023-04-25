GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A driver in a fatal Grant County crash was criminally charged after a toxicology test found fentanyl, Delta-9 THC and sedatives in her system.

Charges were filed against Ashley Rose on April 24 in connection to the Jan. 18 crash that killed Brenda Howell of Anderson.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Rose struck Howell’s vehicle in a head-on collision on State Road 9.

Dash camera video taken from a witness minutes before the crash showed Rose’s Dodge Nitro passing on the right in the southbound lane before crossing the median into the northbound lane and back into the southbound lane several times.

The final time the Nitro crossed the median into the northbound lane, it crashed head on into a northbound Dodge Caravan driven by Howell. A post-crash analysis of the Nitro concluded Rose was driving 49 mph five seconds before the moment of impact. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Court documents showed Howell died before first responders arrived.

Rose had to be administered Narcan on the scene. A deputy who spoke to her said she kept her responses “vague” and appeared “very nervous.” Deputies then found a small bag with blue pills in her possession, according to court documents.

At one point, Rose asked deputies if she could go home. Police advised her she would either need to consent to a blood draw or a search warrant would be secured.

Investigators received the results to Rose’s toxicology test on April 15. It found a benzodiazepine that Rose had a prescription for, as well as another nonprescribed benzo-class drug, Delta-9 THC and a trace amount of fentanyl in Rose’s blood.

Rose was charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as five traffic infractions.

A warrant is currently out for her arrest.