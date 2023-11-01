FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit Wednesday in an area of downtown Fort Wayne where heavy construction has been going on for months.

A spokesperson with Fort Wayne Police confirmed a pursuit began near East Pontiac and Winter streets. Multiple officers were at the scene where the pursuit ended off Superior Street shortly after 11 a.m.

A witness told WANE 15 the driver was being chased by police and ended up parking the car in a lot near West Superior and Fulton streets.

“We heard it, and we didn’t think they were going to come down our street, and then all of a sudden, you’ve got cars flying, so it was crazy for us,” said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

WANE 15 is reaching out to local authorities to learn what exactly happened. So far, FWPD has confirmed that one person is in custody and no injuries were reported.