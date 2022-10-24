STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis man was caught speeding on the highway Saturday, and was arrested for that along with what police found in his Jeep, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Around 10 p.m. that night, a trooper reportedly stopped a 2019 Jeep for speeding at 100 mph on I-69 near the Angola exit. According to the release, the trooper found probable cause to search the car and found a loaded handgun along with “numerous items” of suspected meth, marijuana, edibles, and related paraphernalia.

Police determined the driver, 45-year-old Anthony Liner, was an alleged person prohibited from carrying a handgun in Indiana.

According to the release, Liner was booked into custody at the Steuben County Jail and charged with:

1) Possession of Meth, Level 3 Felony

2) Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, (A) Misdemeanor

3) Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor

4) Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

5) Reckless Driving, C Misdemeanor