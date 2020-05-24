Driver arrested for intentionally ramming parked car, injuring pedestrian

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported personal injury crash involving a pedestrian and a reported property damage crash involving two vehicles. One individual was arrested for being involved in both incidents.

Officers responded to the Steuben County Campground located at Crooked Lake Ln. 101 at about 9:18 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation determined a driver of a vehicle had been involved in a domestic dispute with another subject at the campground. The driver then intentionally rammed the parked vehicle owned by the other party involved in the domestic dispute, causing damage.

The driver then attempted to leave the scene. A male bystander, who witnessed the events, attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving by trying to open the driver’s side door. The attempt failed. The bystander then broke out the driver’s side window, at which point the driver accelerated away from the area. The bystander was holding onto the vehicle until they fell and landed on the pavement. They suffered abrasions to the legs and a head injury from striking the pavement.

Additonal responding police officers arrived at the campground and located the male bystander lying on the roadway. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived on scene. The bystander was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Steuben County EMS for medical treatment. The subject was later discharged from the emergency department.

The driver of the vehicle was located at the intersection of County Road 200 West and Crooked Lake Ln. 101 by one of the responding deputies. The vehicle went southbound on County Road 200 West and crashed into the median near the junction of I-69, striking a sign.

The driver was then taken into protective custody and transported to Cameron Hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.

The case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.