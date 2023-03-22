AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A public defender has been appointed for the man accused of killing an Indiana State Police Trooper earlier this month while fleeing from Fort Wayne police on I-69.

Master Trooper James R. Bailey

Terry Sands, 42, of Marion has been charged with murder and other offenses related to the death of Master Trooper James Bailey on March 3. Bailey was attempting to put down stop sticks on I-69 when investigators say Sands deliberately drove his car into him, causing Bailey’s death.

On Wednesday, a public defender was appointed for Sands during a status hearing in DeKalb Superior Court after it was determined he is indigent.

A five day jury trial has been scheduled for August.