Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website, their is a coronavirus testing site at the New Haven Adams Township Fire Department, 910 Hartzell Road.

According to ISDH, the site opened Wednesday. It also shows that hours for testing are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though it’s not clear if the site will close at any point.

There are requirements to get tested: Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone at high risk because they are over the age of 65, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition. Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients are encouraged to get tested if they continually have contact with the patient or if they have continual contact with at-risk populations.

You must register to get tested at the site. To do that, click here, or call 888-634-1116.

