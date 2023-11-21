LAKE WAWASEE, Ind. (WANE) — Lake Wawasee is the largest natural lake in Indiana and one of the prime places to have waterfront property in the state. Located west of Fort Wayne in Kosciusko County, the lake has its share of stunning homes.

That’s definitely the case with the home located at 12265 North Ogden Point that’s currently up for sale by The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty.

This 7,425 sq foot house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The current listing price is $5,490,000.

In addition to the 93 feet of sandy beach frontage, the house includes including three ensuites, a stone gas fireplace, a main floor home theater room, a grand master closet and custom Grabill cabinetry throughout.

The finished basement features a bar, pool table and shuffleboard with mesquite, copper and turquoise accents and a home theater system with a 50-inch TV. The 27×72 heated and cooled garage with a full bath, skylights and shelving. Just outside the garages is a mermaid fountain and an electronically controlled gate.

