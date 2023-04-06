FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — An unprecedented series of powerful storms has replenished most of California’s reservoirs, dumping record amounts of rain and snow and busting a severe three-year drought.

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville on March 26, 2023, left, and the same location on May 23, 2021, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A dock floats in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake, March 26, 2023, left, and the same location on dry land on May 22, 2021, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

Houseboats rest in a channel at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area on March 26, 2023, left, and the same location on Aug. 14, 2021, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Docks float in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake on March 26, 2023, left, and the same location on May 22, 2021, boat docks sit on dry land in Folsom, Calif., on May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

A trailer stands at a property that was scorched in the 2020 North Complex Fire above Lake Oroville on March 26, 2023, and the same location on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville’s dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the same location on March 26, 2023, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Some reservoirs are so full that water is being released to make room for storm runoff and snowmelt that could cause flooding this spring and summer, a new challenge for water managers and emergency responders. Twelve of California’s 17 major reservoirs are now above their historical averages following three years of drought that drained them to dangerously low levels.

It’s a stunning turnaround of water availability in the nation’s most populous state. Late last year nearly all of California was in drought.