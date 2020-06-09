Dr. MLK Jr. bridge lit in remembrance of George Floyd

The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne is lit crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge was lit in crimson and gold in remembrance of George Floyd.

These colors were selected because they are the colors of his high school Alma mater, Jack Yates in Houston. Sunday, the mayor of Houston requested that fellow mayors across the nation light up their city hall building to support the George Floyd family. Cities across the country are lighting buildings and bridges Monday evening as a demonstration of unity, peace, and healing.

WANE 15 spoke to a few protesters and they said that it’s a nice gesture, but it’s not enough.

“I think it’s awesome that Fort Wayne is taking part in something like this, I still feel like Fort Wayne has a long way to go,” said Isis Barnes. “We need change beyond a couple of lights on a bridge. For starters, the mayor and police should apologize for how they handled Friday and Saturday. I feel like the mayor should address some of the issues that we have been having because I feel that march isn’t enough.”

Mayor Tom Henry is part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The group has come together to honor the life of George Floyd and stand for justice and an end to racism. The Mayor’s office sent WANE 15 this statement.

“In the coming weeks, the City will outline the next steps and an action plan that will focus on dialogue, engagement, and trust. We want to ensure that we take actionable steps that are lasting and meaningful. There is a lot of work ahead, but we’re committed to seeing this through.”

Tuesday, George Floyd will laid to rest in his hometown of Houston Texas.