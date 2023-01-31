WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. is announcing a new, diverse slate of members to its 2023 board of directors.
Incoming board members include:
- Noah Roberts, International Business Development Specialist of Ford Meter Box
- Julie Dickey, Owner of 4 Partners in Crime
- Shane Waters, CEO of Arc Light Media
- Erika White, Controller of Crossroads Bank
Andrea Zwiebel, Executive Director of Downtown Wabash Inc., believes the nonprofit organization can lead the way for revitalization while still respecting the rich history of its district.
“Our new board members are passionate about fulfilling our mission of community and economic vitality,” Zwiebel said. “They each bring a different perspective to fuel the diverse needs of our downtown district.”
The full Downtown Wabash, Inc. board of directors include:
- Neil Bever, Secretary
- Christine Flohr
- Kara Fulmer, Treasurer
- Amy Ford, Vice President
- Keith Gillenwater
- Mayor Scott Long
- Amanda Lopez, President
- Jordan Tandy
- Kelli Winer.
For more information about Downtown Wabash, Inc., visit DowntownWabash.org.