Downtown music venue C2G to get new life as Baker Street Centre

A rendering shows what Baker Street Centre could look like after being converted from C2G Music Hall.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A music venue near Parkview Field is changing names and getting a facelift. WANE 15 has learned C2G Music Hall is planned to become Baker Street Centre.

According to a Monday press release, plans have been drawn up to convert the music hall into a multi-functional destination. The building located just west of Baker Street Station, will feature meeting rooms for non-profit and civic groups, teaching space for the arts and a new lounge, in addition to the performance space.

“For the past eighteen years, C2G Music Hall has been a popular venue for concert goers, offering big name bands, as well as local artists,” C2G Founder Mark Minnick said in the release. “Today we are changing our name to Baker Street Centre and making a significant investment in the building design. Our new look and new identity reflect our transformed mission to offer a multi-functional building for all in the heart of our great city. The word “Centre” in our new name distinguishes it as a ‘gathering place’.”

A floor plan shows what the layout of Baker Street Centre could look like.

A capital campaign was launched Monday marking the start of a fundraising effort to help make the project a reality.