Downtown Live! coming to an end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Downtown Improvement District’s Downtown Live! is coming to an end.

The new event for 2021 took advantage of spaces throughout downtown Fort Wayne and encouraged people to explore.

The last three concerts are on Friday, August 27th, and Saturday, August 28th. Adam Baker & The Heartache will perform Friday on The Landing. DJ TenEightyP performs at 5 Saturday on The Porch of Calhoun, and El Camino Hot Tub will perform from 6-8 p.m. Saturday on the PNC Plaza.

See the interview above to learn about the future of Downtown Live! for 2022.