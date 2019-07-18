FIRST LOOK – Downtown hotel opens featuring new views, Appleseed statue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s newest hotel officially opened Thursday. It offers a rooftop bar and a walk-up burger bar along the street.

Construction of the Hampton Inn and Suites began in the summer of 2018 and the doors opened one year later. It was built at a spot once occupied by a parking lot along Jefferson Blvd. between Webster Street and Harrison Street.

Along with 136 rooms, the hotel features Conner’s Rooftop. The bar has indoor and outdoor seating. It overlooks Parkview Field.

Burger Bar, at street-level, offers burgers and shakes. It can be accessed both inside the hotel and from the sidewalk along Jefferson Blvd., across from Grand Wayne Center. It’s set to open Monday, July 22.

The hotel connects to the community by more than just incorporating Fort Wayne artwork and a giant baseball on the side of the building, a new statue was unveiled at the opening. It pays tribute to Johnny Appleseed Chapman. “Making Children Smile” allows people to sit on a bench next to the life-sized Chapman.

Sculptor Gary Tillery sits with his Johnny Appleseed statue at the opening of the downtown Hampton Inn and Suites.

You can walk through the rooftop bar, Burger Bar and hotel lobby in the video above.