FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?

Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.

Night of Lights is Wednesday, November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. It begins at 5:45 p.m., with fireworks capping the night at 8. WANE 15 will bring you live coverage of the night. You can also continue to see the lights with HolidayFest through December 31. Click here to learn more.