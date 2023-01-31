FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire near downtown Fort Wayne that sent two people to the hospital.

Crews responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street just after midnight. When they arrived firefighters found heavy fire throughout the first floor of a home, according to FWFD.

Two adults did self-evacuate. Medics transported those two people to a local hospital for “observation,” according to FWFD.

Firefighters spent over an hour working on controlling the fire. They spent time locating and extinguishing hidden fires in the walls and attic, according to firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.