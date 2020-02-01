Downtown Auburn wrapped in love with ‘Yarn Bomb’

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Next time you drive through downtown Auburn you might notice more animals in the area than usual.
We are not talking real animals, but rather – yarn animals.
Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association kicked off We Love Auburn Month with a yarn bombing Saturday.
The community was invited to install yarn projects and encouraged to wrap trees, planters and event signs.
Organizers said the Yarn Bomb is a unique and whimsical way to brighten the dreary days of winter and wrap their city in a little bit of yarn and love.
These are some of the yarn projects installed in downtown Auburn:
Participants are asked to remove yarn items on Feb. 29.