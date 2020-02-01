Downtown Auburn wrapped in love with ‘Yarn Bomb’

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Next time you drive through downtown Auburn you might notice more animals in the area than usual.

We are not talking real animals, but rather – yarn animals.

Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association kicked off We Love Auburn Month with a yarn bombing Saturday.

The community was invited to install yarn projects and encouraged to wrap trees, planters and event signs.

Organizers said the Yarn Bomb is a unique and whimsical way to brighten the dreary days of winter and wrap their city in a little bit of yarn and love.

These are some of the yarn projects installed in downtown Auburn:

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

(Photo by Jeremy Magers)

Participants are asked to remove yarn items on Feb. 29.