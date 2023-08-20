FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Salomon Farm Park is hosting a concert … on the farm!

The event is on Saturday, August 20, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They ask for you to bring a lawn chair or blanket as there is limited seating inside the barn.

Shigs in Pits and Whip & Chill Ice Cream will be serving food. With Mad Anthony serving food and alcohol. All are available for purchase.

The headlining bands are … Rosalind & The Way, The Legendary Trainhoppers, Debutants, and The Hubie Ashcraft Band

Gates open at 1:45 p.m. and music begins at 2:15 p.m. Numerous bands will be performing.

Admission is $5.

For more details, click here.