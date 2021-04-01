Down in the dumps: how trash collection is affected by the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cities all across America are grappling with how to deal with trash pickup problems due to the pandemic. Although less impacted than larger cities, Fort Wayne is no exception.

Fort Wayne essential workers, such as sanitation and trash collectors, were hit pretty hard by the virus. This created a gap in available workers. Matt Gratz, Solid Waste Department Manager, said the city had to temporarily bring in workers from other areas to meet the demand, “There’s a CDL driver shortage out there, and it gets amplified when you have a pandemic like this.”

Another big adjustment has been the switch from commercial to residential trash. Businesses were closed and many Fort Wayne residents transitioned from office life to working from home. Gratz remarked, “They were stuck at home so we had a 30% shift – all that commercial waste went to the residential curbside. And we’re still seeing it.”

Large item pickup, such as mattresses and furniture, were also affected due to the higher rate of disposal, “We’ve seen an uptick in mattresses and box springs, ” Gratz said, “People set them outside, and they will sit there for a week before trash collection. If you don’t have it wrapped, they just get waterlogged.”

Compared to bigger cities, the trash problems faced in Fort Wayne during the pandemic have been steadily addressed and remedied. Gratz encourages people to exercise patience as the city continues to make adjustments as needed.