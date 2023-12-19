FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The idea of consuming alcohol while being outside in downtown Fort Wayne is one step away from becoming reality after Fort Wayne City Council voted to approve a DORA in a section of downtown.

A DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) allows people to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved businesses within the DORA and carry them outside to be consumed within the DORA’s boundaries.

Before the meeting, 5th District City Councilman Geoff Paddock said he had concerns over liability issues on behalf of the city and businesses within the DORA, but he felt many other issues were taken care of by city officials.

A map showing what the area of a DORA in Fort Wayne would be.

Paddock also said City Council could rescind the ordinance in the future if the DORA causes issues.

Joe Giant, redevelopment administrator for the City of Fort Wayne, said City Council approving the DORA is a huge development for downtown Fort Wayne.

“We’re excited for this thing to start,” Giant said. “We have a lot of logistics and planning ahead of us still, but this is a huge first step and we’re excited to get this thing rolling.”

Giant said businesses will provide unique, recyclable cups that signify beverages sold as part of the DORA, along with signage and additional trash cans that aim to keep residents award of the DORA’s boundaries.

Sean McCarthy, general manager of JK O’Donnell’s, one of the businesses participating in the DORA, said he is excited to see the DORA come to Fort Wayne.

“It really is just going to be beneficial for all the different restaurants and businesses in the DORA,” McCarthy said.

Giant said he hopes to see the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission approve Fort Wayne’s DORA within the next month or so. which is the final hurdle Fort Wayne’s proposed DORA has go through.

If everything goes smoothly, city officials hope to have the DORA up and running before St. Patrick’s Day.

“This is something that will affect tourism [and] this is something that should support our local businesses,” Giant said.

As of Dec. 19, only four DORAs have been approved by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, which are located in Kirklin, Lawrenceburg, Shelbyville and Yorktown.

The state law that allowed municipalities to apply for DORAs passed July 1.