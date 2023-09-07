Several people were injured, after a school bus and city bus collided in Racine, Wisconsin, on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage from Miranda Bratten’s doorbell video camera shows the school bus flipping on its side, after it was struck by the city bus just before 4 p.m.

Only the school bus driver and assistant were on board when it crashed, according to media reports, as the pair had just dropped off the last child. The driver of the city bus and several passengers on board were hurt in the crash.

The Racine Police Department is investigating the incident.