FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s every golfers dream to get a hole-in-one, but to experience back-to-back hole-in-ones is something to remember. At the Cherry Hill Golf Course last week, George Butler and Dan Lose two senior golfers were hitting the links just like any other day.

“We play senior golf here pretty much everyday during the week,” said George Butler. “Last Wednesday, we were playing golf and I step up and hit in the hole and Dan hit it on top of me, that’s how it went.”

That’s it? Well, that’s how George remembers hitting his fist hole-in-one. Dan however, remembers it a little bit differently.

“George forgot to tell you he threw his club up fell down to the ground, flopped like a dead fish and we had to pull him up, then hug him to congratulate him,” Dan said while laughing.

The story doesn’t end there, Dan was up next to but their group was still celebrating George’s hole-in-one they didn’t even realize that Dan’s ball went in the hole as well.

“When I hit they weren’t even paying attention to me,” said Lose.

If you have ever played at the Cherry Hill Golf Couse, hole 6 is known for being the hardest hole on the course. Hole 6 is one of the only island greens in Indiana. If you know golf, those types of holes are difficult to play let alone score a hole-in-one or two.

“We were walking across the bridge and George said Dan, I think it went in,” Lose said. “We went up and took pictures of two balls in the hole.”

Photo taken after George and Dan hit their back-to-back hole-in-ones.

As far as the rest of the day, the hole-in-ones excitement didn’t last very long.

“We were both really excited and kept our emptions we even parred the next hole,” Lose said, “Afterwards when it sunk in it was like wow that was just remarkable and that just doesn’t happen.”

For those wondering how to get back-to-back hole-in-ones here is Dan and George’s advice.