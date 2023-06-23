AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Paul and Carol Hoppe celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday June, 20. On Friday, they went for a ride they always dreamed of in a 1930 Duesenberg Model J.

“Oh, it was out of this world,” said Carol. “The ride was wonderful!” Paul said.

The Golden Years Homestead makes residents dreams come true with their ‘Resident Dream Program’ Paul and Carol always wanted to ride in one of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg automobiles. Friday, that dream was fulfilled.

“They have been lifetime members of the museum since November of 1986, so they have had a long history with the museum and it’s really our honor and pleasure to take them around,” said Executive Director of ACD, Brandon Anderson.

Paul’s bought his first car after high school, it was a 1937 Cord. Paul’s father wasn’t too happy with him and said it wasn’t worth anything. His father also said he couldn’t afford gas, but Paul worked hard to make sure he was going to drive his Cord.

Carol Hoppe in front of one of their many automobiles. Another vehicle owned by the Hoppe’s Paul Hoppe in front of automobile.

“Well I bought it used during the war, I drove it when I could get three gallons on a weekend nut then I’d drive it till it ran out of gas,” said Paul.

Paul came back to Indiana after his service and in 1947 met Carol. Paul’s father worked at a grocery store with Carol and told her his son was back from the war and didn’t have a girlfriend. He asked Carol if she’d go on a date with his son. Carol and Paul got married on June 20th, 1948.

So, what’s the secret to 75 years?

“I don’t know the secret, he’s a nice guy and I am going to stick with him till the end,” Carol said smiling.