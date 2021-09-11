Don’t miss: A weekend of fun in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This weekend in the Fort is not one to miss. Locals can fall in love with the city all over again with so many events to explore Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday began with a heartfelt tribute to those lost during 9/11. The Indiana Department of Transportation held a dedication ceremony in a welcome center located on southbound I-69 at mile marker 343, symbolic of the first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks twenty years ago.

The INDOT event ended with a parade headed to New Haven for ‘Emergency! The Ultimate First Responder Event.’ There, the fire department hosted and participated in a morning race. WANE 15’s Breann Boswell covered the family-friendly event.

The annual Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) Buddy Walk returned Saturday at Parkview Field. Families and friends showed up for the 23rd year to support their loved ones with Down Syndrome.

Already sold out for Saturday is the Salvation Army’s Fall Fundraising Event. Hogwarting for Charity is an interactive event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where the rooms of 2901 North Clinton come alive as an homage to the Harry Potter series.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, an evening murder mystery ball takes place in the same location.

100% of proceeds stay in the community to serve those in need.

Saturday, locals lined up for the annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tours. After 39 years, homes are still being added to the tour so there is something new to see.

If you missed it today, you can still tour the spaces Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaking of touring, the 22nd annual ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ returns Sunday. With four new locations to explore, there is something fresh for everyone even if you have been before.

Another act of appreciation for local first responders was Saturday from 11-5. A’Roma Pizza parked their food truck at Fire Station 15 on Northland Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With virtual alternatives for several events and WANE 15 coverage, we hope you are able to enjoy this weekend in Fort Wayne, whether you are going out or staying in.