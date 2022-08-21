FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars.

Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on his newest project, where the ‘Barbie Car’ surfaced.

“I just always have loved working on cars, so when I came across the Volkswagen, I thought this is so neat to have a convertible,” said Bracht. “I bought it and started restoring it and when my oldest daughter saw a picture of what I was working on currently and she said dad, that’s a barbie car,” Bracht said.

Bracht got to thinking, that he would fly up from Florida and surprise his mother with the newly restored ‘Barbie Car.’





Mike Bracht picking up his mother in the ‘Barbie Car’

“I had the idea of surprising my mom because she misses me since I moved to Flordia to come back and surprise her by picking her up at the Saint Anne’s nursing home and taking her out to dinner where my 7 brothers and sisters will be waiting for us to surprise her,” explained Bracht.

Anne Bracht and her children.

A surprise that Anne Bracht will never forget.

“I’m terribly surprised,” said Anne Bracht. “I thought I was going out with two of my sons and I was surprised earlier because I didn’t even know my son was even going to come up here from Florida and there he is in his little Barbie Car,” Anne Bracht explained.

The ‘Barbie Car’ brought the Bracht family together, where family means everything.

“With everything going on in the world, time spent with family is the most important because we don’t know how much time we have,” said Bracht. “We really don’t, and I want to spend as much time as I can with my daughters, my granddaughters, my grandson, and my brothers and sisters, and especially my mother who is 93 that’s what’s the most important to me,” explained Bracht.



Bracht hopes that his restored Barbie Car will eventually go to his 7-year-old granddaughter as her first car.