FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Arena Bar & Grill and Mitchell’s Bar & Grill opted to join a group ID scanning system with other bars in Fort Wayne, they both had one goal in mind:

To keep customers and staff safe.

“There had been some things happening at some other bars — shootings and some violent things — and we decided to all get on board with this program and all start using the scanners and work together to try to stop this stuff,” said Bryce Fox, owner of Arena Bar & Grill.

Since implementing the new system, which uses cloud-based technology to share who has been banned from any bar within the program, Fox said it has made a significant impact.

“It’s probably stopping 90% of the violent things that happen in our establishments,” Fox said.

Samantha Carter, general manager at Mitchell’s Bar & Grill, also said about “90% percent” of incidents have stopped since the bar started using the ID scanning system.

“Very rarely is there anything that happens in here that requires us to kick somebody out or even ban them anymore,” Carter said.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson’s Initial Story on the ID Scanning System

Carter told WANE 15 that people knowing about the system beforehand is another reason why incidents have decreased.

“People come out knowing that they’re getting scanned [and] knowing that if I mess up at one bar, I can’t go to any bar,” Carter said.

Fox said some customers have voiced their displeasure over the policy, but he also said those people are typically part of the problem.

“The people that normally are upset with this policy turn out being the people that we don’t want to have in our establishments,” Fox said. “They’re mad [and] they don’t understand why they’ve been kicked out of every bar when they might have just got into a fight here.”

Six bars were participating in the system when WANE 15 first reported on it last December, and Carter said Latch String Bar & Grill, Downtown Bar & Lounge, and MVP Lanes have each recently joined the system, with Downtown Bar & Lounge just starting Thursday.

“Pretty soon, it would be nice to have all the bars in Fort Wayne be on this thing,” Fox said.

Carter said even establishments that are not part of the system help out Mitchell’s and the other bars in the system by warning of disruptive customers.

“As bars and restaurants all used to be rivals — they’re busier than us [and] we’re busier than them — it’s not so much like that anymore,” Carter said. “We are talking and communicating and forming friendships with all of these bars, and it’s great.”

With the recent additions to the system, there are now eight bars — and one bowling alley — that participate in the group ID scanning system:

Arena Bar & Grill

Break & Run

Chevvy’s Pizza & Sports Bar

Corner Pocket Pub

Downtown Bar & Lounge

Latch String Bar & Grill

Mitchell’s Bar & Grill

MVP Lanes

Pulver’s Pub

Mitchell’s and Arena did not have a current total of how many people are on the ban list, but there were around 500 people on the list in December 2022.

Carter said incidents such as fights will typically result in a lifetime ban, but depending on the reason, such as forgetting to pay a tab, those who find themselves on the ban list can often be removed by contacting the bar they got banned from and making amends.

“We don’t want to ever make it so somebody can’t ever come back in again. That’s not our goal,” Carter said.

Although both establishments are willing to ban people to protect customers and staff, they also would both rather see people having a good time without causing issues.

“We’re not in the business of not letting people in our establishment, but we are in the business of protecting ourselves,” Fox said. “Come out, have a good time, have fun, dance, sing, have some beverages, but don’t be violent. It’s that simple.”

Carter said any business interested in joining the group ID scanning system can reach out to Mitchell’s so the bar’s owner, Todd Smith, can help them get started.