FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rev. Donovan Coley’s time as CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission ended Friday.

However, the changes he helped implement over the last 15 years will be around for decades.

Most visible is the move of the men’s shelter from its 50-year overcrowded home on Superior Street to the more accommodating and spacious four-story building on East Washington Boulevard.

Or the modern move and expansion of Charis House for Women and Children from near the downtown Salvation Army to its current spot off of Wells Street near the St. Marys River.

Coley insisted it was never about the buildings.

“It’s always the people, the broken lives and the incredible staff,” he said.

Rather than shuffling people all over town, The Rescue Mission created space in the new building for dozens of service agencies to provide best-practice help, including mental and physical health, work-readiness, financial literacy and more.

Coley pushed back against the criticism that the barrier to The Rescue Mission services is too high, noting that years ago, chapel stopped being mandatory for long-term residents. He noted The Mission has served those of other faiths or no faith at all.

However, he was adamant that lasting change comes through the work of Jesus Christ.

“It makes the difference,” he explained. “We bring the best of Social Sciences — the best of the best practices — of how you do social work. But, the God factor is what makes the difference because then you can get to your true humanity and you get to the brokenness that we all experience.”

Coley also defended their housing-next model, which requires long-term residents to take measurable steps toward recovery.

“We’re not in opposition of everything that housing-first stands for,” Coley said. “But, we want to make sure that individuals are given the resources so that they can move from a place of crisis to where they can fully thrive. If it means taking time out to address those deep rooted and deep seated issues in their lives, then The Rescue Mission says ‘we’re here for you. We’re going to encourage you to get all the skills you need so that you can truly live out your life.'”

Fort Wayne currently offers no large housing-first shelter, but city officials have considered it.

As Coley worked to clean out his office, he said he would probably sleep in on Monday. He planned to serve as a Rescue Mission “ambassador” as needed by incoming CEO Thomas McArthur, who has spent the previous two months in the building as CEO-elect, taking the baton from Coley.

“I was sharing with Thomas, our new CEO, that individuals would compliment me to say, ‘Wow, what a beautiful building you built.’ And I would say, ‘no, God was building me and in the process of building me over these 15 years, he then decided to build a Rescue Mission as a part of it.’ But, the greatest building was how he built my life so that I might be conformed to Jesus. So to God be the glory. Great things he has done.”

Coley said he and his wife intend to stay in Fort Wayne.