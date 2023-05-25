FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get a free ticket to a TinCaps game by stepping up to the plate at a local blood drive.

The baseball team is partnering with American Red Cross for the “Step Up to the Plate” blood drive on June 6. Donors can come to the Lincoln Financial Event Center at Parkview Field between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers said donors will receive a $10 e-gift card from the Red Cross and a voucher for free admission to any 2023 TinCaps home game, except for on July 4.

Schedule an appointment, and learn more, online.