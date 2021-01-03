Domestic disturbance leads to police investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are actively investigating a domestic disturbance, potentially involving a gun.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Lima Road around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. They were called due to a “family fight party armed,” according to the police activity log.

Police tell WANE 15 they were unable to get the people inside to communicate with police. That led to police to not know if everyone inside the home was safe and uninjured.

Eventually a woman came outside to talk to police. They were then able to make contact with the man they believed to be armed with a gun. Police say they are unsure if the gun was used during the domestic situation.

Two people are being taken to the police station for questioning. Police said they are trying to find out if a crime was committed.

Surrounding streets were closed for a brief period of time, but have since reopened.