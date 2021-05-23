Domestic disturbance in southwest Fort Wayne leads police to barricade area and call Crisis Response Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of W. Dewald Street around 7:18 Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with a woman who told police that a man had battered her and was inside the apartment possibly armed. He had possibly fired a shot in the apartment.

Police made contact with the suspect who was an adult male and was found to have an active arrest warrant. He refused to come out of the apartment. Police attempted to get the man to leave the building, but he continued to refuse.

Officers then determined that the situation was dangerous so they requested assistance from the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit. CRT Negotiators made phone contact with the suspect, who eventually surrendered peacefully at 10:05 a.m.

The man was taken to the police station for questioning and then went to Allen County Jail on his active warrant and charges from the incident.

The woman victim was taken to a local hospital and then released.

FWPD will release the nature of the charges when appropriate.