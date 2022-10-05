FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers now have a new place to report potential environmental crimes or injustices that may affect air, water and land quality, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Indiana announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson has designated an Environmental Justice Coordinator to head up his office’s efforts to address environmental concerns. Members of the public may now visit the U.S. Attorney’s environmental justice and public health page for information regarding where to report violations and health issues.

“Strong and fair enforcement of environmental and public health laws protects our precious natural resources, including Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Park, and ensures a healthy environment for everyone to live, learn, play, and work,” Johnson said in a media release. “Your reporting of environmental and public health concerns supports environmental protection and environmental justice and helps us protect the community from harmful violations of federal heath and safety laws.”

The office’s reporting procedures are part of the Department of Justice’s new comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy.

This strategy seeks “to advance environmental justice through timely and effective remedies for environmental violations and injuries to natural resources in ‘underserved communities that have been historically marginalized and overburdened,'” a media release from Johnson’s office said.

The Department of Justice enforces the Nation’s civil and criminal environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and hazardous waste laws.