FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In the last few weeks, several crashes have occurred on I-69 near Goshen Road as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has a lane closed in the area for pavement restoration.

The safety concern even caused Indiana State Police to say they would step up patrolling measures.

And as much as drivers may want the orange barrels and closed lanes signs to go away, it may take until Thanksgiving.

“That specific project looks to be wrapping up by November this year,” said Gary Brian, Public Relations Director with INDOT.

Brian expanded on the November date and said that work in the specific area near Goshen Road and I-69 will resolve at the end of November.

As with every construction project, he said the expected completion date is weather dependent.

To address issues of concern, Brian told WANE 15 that INDOT authorities are “doing everything we can.”

“We have been putting out digital, radar speed limit signs,” Brian said. “We’re taking as many steps as we can with these projects, especially a big one like this, we get the signage out as soon possible to make sure people are aware of what it going on. But again, that signage is only as good as people who read it.”

One concern with the construction is that the on-ramp heading north may be too short, but it’s something that INDOT said isn’t the case.

“I think it’s a perception thing, you know things are different right now because we have that lane that is closed, and everything is shifted over,” Brian said. “However, the ramp there that goes northbound, we have preserved the acceleration lane there despite all the work we have there. So while it is tighter, we actually still have the length there.”

Despite the signage, Brian, INDOT, and even ISP are calling on drivers to slow down and pay attention in the area.

“Slow down and pay attention, it’s to keep you safe and to keep our folks safe, and if we can just have some patience, the project in itself will make travel so much better for years to come,” Brian said.