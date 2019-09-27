Dog shot multiple times in Fort Wayne alleyway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog was shot several times in an alleyway just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, near Broadway.

According to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Holly Pasquinelli, animal control officers arrived to find a dog with multiple gunshots in an alley. The dog’s owner was at the scene and took it to a local veterinarian.

It was still alive when officers found it, but it’s current condition was not known, Pasquinelli said.

The person who shot the dog left the scene before animal control officers arrived, Pasquinelli said, so investigators were not able to question them about what happened. It’s not clear what charges, if any, they could face.

No other information was released. The case is still under investigation.