WARNING: The following story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of asking the teenager to have sex with him one morning earlier this month.

When she said no, the man became angry, the girl would later tell Fort Wayne Police detectives. He grabbed her and threw her to the ground, she said. At one point, he’s accused of putting her into a headlock.

The man told her he had guns, the girl said.

“Is this what you want? Do you want to die?” the man is accused of saying.

That’s when he raped her, the girl told detectives.

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing preliminary felony charges against the man, identified as 26-year-old Aine Noh, who is also accused of raping a pre-teen girl at knifepoint and taking photos of both girls undressed.

Aine Noh

Noh is now facing a litany of preliminary felony counts ranging from rape to voyeurism that could land him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Investigators began looking into Noh, who knew both girls, when the teenager told police he had raped her earlier this month.

The teen also told investigators she found a tiny camera on a shelf in her room that Noh used to record her.

During an interview with investigators, the pre-teen girl said Noh raped her one afternoon in late December after she came home from school. He’s accused of following her up to her bedroom and then threatening her with a kitchen knife, holding it to her throat.

“The defendant told her if she told anyone, he would kill her and bury her in the backyard and if she called the police, they would not care,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Noh admitted to having sex with the teenager, according to court documents. He also initially said they’d find no pictures of the girls on his phone, which police collected as evidence.

A forensic search of the phone, though, turned up multiple pictures of the girls in various stages of undress, some of which dated back to 2021, court documents said.

Noh was arrested and has been preliminarily charged with the following counts:

Level 1 felony count of rape using the threat of force

Level 1 felony count of child molesting

Level 2 felony count of child molesting

Level 4 felony count of child molesting

Level 4 felony count of child exploitation

Level 6 felony count of possession of child pornography

Level 6 felony count of voyeurism by using a camera

He is being held in Allen County Jail on $100,000 bond.