Do you own one of these products recalled in June? Check the list

The following consumer products were recalled in June, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders from Fisher-Price
- Children’s Barhee Fishing Hero Toy Games from Blue Star Trading
- Girls’ Nightgowns from La Paloma
- 24-inch Built-in Dishwashers from Cove Appliance
- Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grill from Kalorik
- 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade ATVs from BRP
- Non-Contact Voltage Tester Model NCVT-1 from Klein Tools
- Wintergreen Essential Oil, Birch Essential Oil, Headache Relief Essential Oil Blend, Headache Relief Roll-On Essential Oil Blend, and Deep Muscle Essential Oil Blend from Plant Guru
- Brushed Gold Tea Kettles from Gramr
- Podium and Peak Fitness Water Bottles from CamelBak
If you believe you purchased a recently recalled product, stop using it. Then, check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products) and follow the notice’s instructions. Generally, the instructions will include directions about where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.