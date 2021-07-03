Do you own one of these products recalled in June? Check the list

The following consumer products were recalled in June, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

If you believe you purchased a recently recalled product, stop using it. Then, check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products) and follow the notice’s instructions. Generally, the instructions will include directions about where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.