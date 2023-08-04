INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has again released a list of potentially dangerous products that were recalled in July.
“The summer is coming to an end and kids are spending their final days outside before returning to school,” Attorney General Rokita said. “You shouldn’t have to worry if your bicycle or jungle gym are defective or could cause you or your family harm. If you purchased one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer immediately.”
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in July:
Sky Wheels from Soft Play
Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles from Yamaha
Model Year 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, PTV and Umax from Yamaha Golf Car Company
woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles from woom Bikes USA
Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers from Husqvarna
VRURC portable chargers from VRURC
Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers from Electrolux Group
Gas-fired hot water residential boilers from ECR International
Timberline Solar Energy Shingles from GAF Energy
Showrunner II Consoles, with included wireless phone chargers, sold with fitness equipment from True Fitness
Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs from Pottery Barn Kids
CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups from Soojimus
Superlight Rocks from Salewa USA
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. To view recalls issued prior to July, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.