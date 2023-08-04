INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has again released a list of potentially dangerous products that were recalled in July.

“The summer is coming to an end and kids are spending their final days outside before returning to school,” Attorney General Rokita said. “You shouldn’t have to worry if your bicycle or jungle gym are defective or could cause you or your family harm. If you purchased one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer immediately.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in July:

Sky Wheels from Soft Play

Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles from Yamaha

Model Year 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, PTV and Umax from Yamaha Golf Car Company

woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles from woom Bikes USA

Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers from Husqvarna

VRURC portable chargers from VRURC

Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers from Electrolux Group

Gas-fired hot water residential boilers from ECR International

Timberline Solar Energy Shingles from GAF Energy

Showrunner II Consoles, with included wireless phone chargers, sold with fitness equipment from True Fitness

Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs from Pottery Barn Kids

CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups from Soojimus

Superlight Rocks from Salewa USA

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. To view recalls issued prior to July, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.