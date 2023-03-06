INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commissionin February:
Children’s Pajamas from Paper Cape
Children’s Robes from Amazon
Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs from Clark Associates
Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets from English Riding Supply
ODGER Swivel Chairs from IKEA
Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms from Skip Hop
LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels from Chamberlain
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners from Colgate-Palmolive
Side-By-Side Vehicles from BRP
“My First” Disney-Character Figurines from Kids Preferred
Outdoor Kitchens from Paradise Grills
Electric Bicycles from Linus Bike
Mainstays Three-Wick Candles from Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to February, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.