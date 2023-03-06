INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commissionin February:

Children’s Pajamas from Paper Cape

Children’s Robes from Amazon

Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs from Clark Associates

Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets from English Riding Supply

ODGER Swivel Chairs from IKEA

Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms from Skip Hop

LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels from Chamberlain

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners from Colgate-Palmolive

Side-By-Side Vehicles from BRP

“My First” Disney-Character Figurines from Kids Preferred

Outdoor Kitchens from Paradise Grills

Electric Bicycles from Linus Bike

Mainstays Three-Wick Candles from Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to February, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.