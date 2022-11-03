INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers.

“Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office for help,” Rokita noted.

Here’s the list:

Tea Kettles from Target

Rubber Straps for Swift Bicycle Bags

Optimus Gemini Portable Gas Stoves from Katadyn North America

Desk and Storage Units from MillerKnoll

Snowmobiles from Bombardier Recreational

Children’s Sleepwear from Ekouaer

Scuba Diver Buoyancy Compensator Devices from Cressi-Sub USA

Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter from Amazon

E-Bikes from Ancheer

Outdoor Freezers from U-Line

Magic Chef Air Fryers from Newair

Children’s Rings from U.P. Fashion

Children’s Sleepwear from Jammers Apparel Group

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to October, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.