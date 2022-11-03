INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers.
“Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office for help,” Rokita noted.
Here’s the list:
Tea Kettles from Target
Rubber Straps for Swift Bicycle Bags
Optimus Gemini Portable Gas Stoves from Katadyn North America
Desk and Storage Units from MillerKnoll
Snowmobiles from Bombardier Recreational
Children’s Sleepwear from Ekouaer
Scuba Diver Buoyancy Compensator Devices from Cressi-Sub USA
Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter from Amazon
E-Bikes from Ancheer
Outdoor Freezers from U-Line
Magic Chef Air Fryers from Newair
Children’s Rings from U.P. Fashion
Children’s Sleepwear from Jammers Apparel Group
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to October, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.