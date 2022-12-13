INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has release the monthly list of consumer products that have been recalled.

Here are the items recalled in November according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters from Anker Play Products

Tangame Busy Toy Houses from Tangame Toys

Navy Blue Canvas Shoes from Clarks Americas

Stashables Children’s Ramp from BS Interactive

MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Exercise Bicycles from Myx

RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes from Rad Power Bikes

FUUL Lamp Oil Products from FHS Retail

Black+Decker® Garment Steamers from Empower Brands

Tora Portable Power Charging Stations from Power Plus

AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners from Reckitt

Generac Portable Generators from CPSC Reannounces

Lighting Products from Hunter Fan

Single-to-Double Strollers from Mockingbird

Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas from The William Carter Company

Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys from Professor Puzzle

MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries

Children’s Clothing Sets from Bentex

Indigo Branded Bear Mugs from Indigo Books & Music

Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups from Green Sprouts

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (all products linked above). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product