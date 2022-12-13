INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has release the monthly list of consumer products that have been recalled.
Here are the items recalled in November according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters from Anker Play Products
Tangame Busy Toy Houses from Tangame Toys
Navy Blue Canvas Shoes from Clarks Americas
Stashables Children’s Ramp from BS Interactive
MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Exercise Bicycles from Myx
RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes from Rad Power Bikes
FUUL Lamp Oil Products from FHS Retail
Black+Decker® Garment Steamers from Empower Brands
Tora Portable Power Charging Stations from Power Plus
AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners from Reckitt
Generac Portable Generators from CPSC Reannounces
Lighting Products from Hunter Fan
Single-to-Double Strollers from Mockingbird
Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas from The William Carter Company
Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys from Professor Puzzle
MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries
Children’s Clothing Sets from Bentex
Indigo Branded Bear Mugs from Indigo Books & Music
Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups from Green Sprouts
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (all products linked above). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product