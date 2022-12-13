INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has release the monthly list of consumer products that have been recalled.

Here are the items recalled in November according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters from Anker Play Products 

Tangame Busy Toy Houses from Tangame Toys 

Navy Blue Canvas Shoes from Clarks Americas 

Stashables Children’s Ramp from BS Interactive 

MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Exercise Bicycles from Myx 

RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes from Rad Power Bikes 

FUUL Lamp Oil Products from FHS Retail 

Black+Decker® Garment Steamers from Empower Brands 

Tora Portable Power Charging Stations from Power Plus 

AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners from Reckitt 

Generac Portable Generators from CPSC Reannounces 

Lighting Products from Hunter Fan 

Single-to-Double Strollers from Mockingbird 

Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas from The William Carter Company 

Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys from Professor Puzzle 

MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries 

Children’s Clothing Sets from Bentex 

Indigo Branded Bear Mugs from Indigo Books & Music 

Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups from Green Sprouts 

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (all products linked above). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product