INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month.

Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December.

Gotway and Begode Unicycles from eWheels

Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos from Conair

Aduro Surge Protectors from JBR Solutions

Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets from Target

Viper Level PRO SD Climbing Treestands from Summit Treestands

RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris Recalls

Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys from HABA USA

2022 All-Terrain Vehicles from American Honda

Utility Vehicles from Kubota

Laundry Detergent and Household Cleaning Products from The Laundress

Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs from Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co.

Scotch™ Thermal Laminators from 3M

Gas Fireplaces from Ortal

Darkest Blue Women’s Fleece Sweatshirts and Men’s Fleece Shorts from The Life is Good Company

Art of Green® Laundry Detergent from AlEn USA

E-Bikes from Gyroor

Thornhill Baby Cribs from Crate And Barrel

Good Matters Three-Wick Candles from Advantage Sales & Marketing

If you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to December, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.