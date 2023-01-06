INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month.
Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December.
Gotway and Begode Unicycles from eWheels
Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos from Conair
Aduro Surge Protectors from JBR Solutions
Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets from Target
Viper Level PRO SD Climbing Treestands from Summit Treestands
RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris Recalls
Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys from HABA USA
2022 All-Terrain Vehicles from American Honda
Utility Vehicles from Kubota
Laundry Detergent and Household Cleaning Products from The Laundress
Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs from Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co.
Scotch™ Thermal Laminators from 3M
Gas Fireplaces from Ortal
Darkest Blue Women’s Fleece Sweatshirts and Men’s Fleece Shorts from The Life is Good Company
Art of Green® Laundry Detergent from AlEn USA
E-Bikes from Gyroor
Thornhill Baby Cribs from Crate And Barrel
Good Matters Three-Wick Candles from Advantage Sales & Marketing
If you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to December, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.