INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled in April.

“Whether it’s a pressure washer, pajamas, or pain relief products, Hoosier consumers need to know if the products they purchased are flawed,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Protecting consumers is a priority of my office. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April:

Clikk High Chairs from Stokke

Wall Beds from Bestar

Sodium Hydroxide from biOrigins

Hot Glue Guns from Dollar Tree

Prenatal and Immunity Dietary Supplements from Rae Wellness

Hempvana Pain Relief Products from Telebrands

Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators from GE Appliances

Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers from MTD

Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards from MerchSource

Diving Inflation Valves from SI TECH

Ceramic Knives from Norwex

LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets from MWA

Children’s Pajamas from The Red League

Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens from Best Buy

Nectar® Premier Mattresses from Elite Comfort Solutions

Wooden Push Toys from Monti Kids

Overhead Garage Storage Racks from Eagle Industrial Group

Woven Bunny Baskets from Bed Bath & Beyond

Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil from Best Nutritionals

Competition Off-Road Motorcycles from Yamaha

Electric Start Pressure Washers from Generac Power Systems

School Classroom Stack Chairs from Amazon

RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.