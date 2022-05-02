INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled in April.
“Whether it’s a pressure washer, pajamas, or pain relief products, Hoosier consumers need to know if the products they purchased are flawed,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Protecting consumers is a priority of my office. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office.”
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April:
Clikk High Chairs from Stokke
Wall Beds from Bestar
Sodium Hydroxide from biOrigins
Hot Glue Guns from Dollar Tree
Prenatal and Immunity Dietary Supplements from Rae Wellness
Hempvana Pain Relief Products from Telebrands
Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators from GE Appliances
Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers from MTD
Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards from MerchSource
Diving Inflation Valves from SI TECH
Ceramic Knives from Norwex
LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets from MWA
Children’s Pajamas from The Red League
Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens from Best Buy
Nectar® Premier Mattresses from Elite Comfort Solutions
Wooden Push Toys from Monti Kids
Overhead Garage Storage Racks from Eagle Industrial Group
Woven Bunny Baskets from Bed Bath & Beyond
Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil from Best Nutritionals
Competition Off-Road Motorcycles from Yamaha
Electric Start Pressure Washers from Generac Power Systems
School Classroom Stack Chairs from Amazon
RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.