INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled in April.   

“Whether it’s a pressure washer, pajamas, or pain relief products, Hoosier consumers need to know if the products they purchased are flawed,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Protecting consumers is a priority of my office. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office.” 

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April: 

Clikk High Chairs from Stokke 

Wall Beds from Bestar 

Sodium Hydroxide from biOrigins 

Hot Glue Guns from Dollar Tree 

Prenatal and Immunity Dietary Supplements from Rae Wellness 

Hempvana Pain Relief Products from Telebrands 

Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators from GE Appliances 

Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers from MTD 

Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards from MerchSource 

Diving Inflation Valves from SI TECH 

Ceramic Knives from Norwex 

LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets from MWA 

Children’s Pajamas from The Red League 

Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens from Best Buy 

Nectar® Premier Mattresses from Elite Comfort Solutions 

Wooden Push Toys from Monti Kids 

Overhead Garage Storage Racks from Eagle Industrial Group 

Woven Bunny Baskets from Bed Bath & Beyond 

Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil from Best Nutritionals 

Competition Off-Road Motorcycles from Yamaha 

Electric Start Pressure Washers from Generac Power Systems 

School Classroom Stack Chairs from Amazon 

RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris 

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. 